Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $62.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Lovesac Company retails home furnishing products. The Company offers alternative furniture store, sectionals, bean bags, bean bag chairs as well as other accessories such as blankets, footsacs and throw pillows. Its registered trademark consists of Lovesac(R), Sac(R) and Sactionals(R). The Lovesac Company is based in Stamford, Connecticut. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Lovesac from $111.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. increased their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said they reported strong Q3 results citing the company’s innovative product offering, increasing brand awareness, and quick delivery times contributing to its revenue growth. She believes EBITDA growth will outpace revenue growth despite gross margin pressure as a stronger-than-expected top-line forecast should drive operating leverage. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $104.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $52.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.18. Lovesac has a fifty-two week low of $35.07 and a fifty-two week high of $95.51. The firm has a market cap of $794.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.44.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.49. Lovesac had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The firm had revenue of $196.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Lovesac’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lovesac will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Albert Jack Krause sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $137,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lovesac during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lovesac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Lovesac during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Lovesac by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Lovesac by 145.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

