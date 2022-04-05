Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,500 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,300 ($17.05) to GBX 1,500 ($19.67) in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the mining company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 11.06% from the stock’s current price.

ANTO has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.67) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Liberum Capital lowered Antofagasta to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.74) price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Antofagasta to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 1,450 ($19.02) to GBX 1,350 ($17.70) in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($20.33) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,350 ($17.70) to GBX 1,340 ($17.57) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Antofagasta presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,454.44 ($19.07).

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Shares of Antofagasta stock opened at GBX 1,686.50 ($22.12) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £16.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.77. Antofagasta has a 12 month low of GBX 1,198.50 ($15.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,972 ($25.86). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,502.74 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,432.16.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.