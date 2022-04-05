StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NYMX opened at $1.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.15 million, a P/E ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.10. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $2.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.59.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYMX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 365.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 71.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 20,236 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 21.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,086 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 15.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 10,471 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 447.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 170,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 139,100 shares during the period. 1.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development on products for the aging population. Its products include NicAlert and TobacAlert, and the NX-1207 for the treatment of low-grade localized prostate cancer. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Europe.

