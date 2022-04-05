Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Director Dara Khosrowshahi Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.29, for a total transaction of $3,965,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Dara Khosrowshahi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 29th, Dara Khosrowshahi sold 5,000 shares of Expedia Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Dara Khosrowshahi sold 15,000 shares of Expedia Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.74, for a total transaction of $2,771,100.00.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $197.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of -88.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.53. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.77 and a fifty-two week high of $217.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $190.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.13.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. The company’s revenue was up 147.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.92) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

EXPE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.52.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

