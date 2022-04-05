Strs Ohio Boosts Stake in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) by 138.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.07% of Agenus worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agenus in the third quarter worth $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agenus in the third quarter worth $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agenus in the third quarter worth $54,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Agenus in the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agenus in the third quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Steven J. O’day sold 38,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $118,357.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

AGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Agenus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Agenus from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Agenus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

Shares of AGEN opened at $2.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.52. The stock has a market cap of $678.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 1.14. Agenus Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $6.79.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $20.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agenus Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

