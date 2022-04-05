Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) COO Sells $2,550,000.00 in Stock

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) COO David M. Weber sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ABMD opened at $325.70 on Tuesday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $261.27 and a 12 month high of $379.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $305.42 and a 200-day moving average of $324.18. The company has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.32.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.47 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ABMD. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abiomed in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $344.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,689,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

