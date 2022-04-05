WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC) Insider Richard White Sells 127,405 Shares of Stock

WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC – Get Rating) insider Richard White sold 127,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of A$51.02 ($38.36), for a total value of A$6,500,203.10 ($4,887,370.75).

Richard White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 24th, Richard White sold 101,130 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$51.42 ($38.66), for a total value of A$5,200,104.60 ($3,909,853.08).

The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from WiseTech Global’s previous Interim dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 0.1%. WiseTech Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

WiseTech Global Company Profile

WiseTech Global Limited provides software solutions to the logistics industry in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company develops, sells, and implements software solutions that enable logistics service providers to facilitate the movement and storage of goods and information.

