ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Major Shareholder Sells $14,774,573.20 in Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 245,915 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $14,774,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kirk Norman Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

On Monday, April 4th, Kirk Norman Brown sold 353,430 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $21,375,446.40.

On Friday, March 18th, Kirk Norman Brown sold 31,358 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,881,480.00.

On Monday, January 31st, Kirk Norman Brown sold 518,797 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $26,458,647.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Kirk Norman Brown sold 42,003 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $2,101,410.09.

On Thursday, January 20th, Kirk Norman Brown sold 448,989 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $22,664,964.72.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Kirk Norman Brown sold 202,326 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $10,142,602.38.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Kirk Norman Brown sold 17,479 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $1,060,450.93.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $60.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.38 and a 200-day moving average of $60.69. The stock has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a PE ratio of 216.96, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.36. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.86 and a 52-week high of $79.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $222.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.70 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 9.56%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $893,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $2,133,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $375,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $78,274,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 187.2% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 57,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 37,742 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.