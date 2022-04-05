Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Director Margaret G. Mcglynn Sells 5,000 Shares

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.27, for a total value of $1,311,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $268.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.58. The company has a market cap of $68.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.62. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $176.36 and a fifty-two week high of $269.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.46.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.70.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.
