Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Director Margaret G. Mcglynn Sells 5,000 Shares

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.27, for a total value of $1,311,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $268.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.58. The company has a market cap of $68.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.62. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $176.36 and a fifty-two week high of $269.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.46.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,944,931 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,258,308,000 after acquiring an additional 397,036 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,356,915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,713,579,000 after acquiring an additional 33,499 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,520,855 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,530,003,000 after buying an additional 478,553 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,443,771 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,293,452,000 after buying an additional 1,374,923 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,356,220 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $954,276,000 after buying an additional 53,868 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.70.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

