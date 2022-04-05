Strs Ohio Sells 13,139 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 72.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,139 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,931,000 after purchasing an additional 10,517 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 35.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 775,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,511,000 after acquiring an additional 202,327 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 29.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,090,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,367,000 after acquiring an additional 251,113 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 25.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 9.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DTE Energy stock opened at $133.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.67. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $107.38 and a 12-month high of $134.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.03.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 75.80%.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $58,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total value of $204,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,350 shares of company stock valued at $537,461 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.90.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

