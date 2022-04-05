Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) PT Raised to GBX 6,100

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 5,900 ($77.38) to GBX 6,100 ($80.00) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.56% from the stock’s previous close.

RIO has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($57.70) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 5,300 ($69.51) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($74.75) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,240 ($68.72) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,700 ($87.87) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,515 ($72.33).

RIO stock opened at GBX 6,066 ($79.55) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £98.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5,692.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,138.28. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,354 ($57.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,876.26 ($90.18).

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 10,485 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,494 ($72.05), for a total value of £576,045.90 ($755,470.03).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

