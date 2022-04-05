Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Sets New 1-Year High at $191.40

Genel Energy plc (LON:GENL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 191.40 ($2.51) and last traded at GBX 189.13 ($2.48), with a volume of 110409 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 185.80 ($2.44).

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Genel Energy from GBX 179 ($2.35) to GBX 177 ($2.32) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Genel Energy from GBX 195 ($2.56) to GBX 185 ($2.43) and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.86. The firm has a market cap of £526.35 million and a P/E ratio of -2.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 154.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 142.27.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This is a boost from Genel Energy’s previous dividend of $0.06. Genel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.19%.

Genel Energy Company Profile

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds interest in oil producing fields on the Tawke PSC (Tawke and Peshkabir), the Taq Taq PSC, and Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

