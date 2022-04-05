StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Communications Systems has a fifty-two week low of $7.32 and a fifty-two week high of $42.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Communications Systems alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Communications Systems by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Communications Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Communications Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Communications Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its stake in Communications Systems by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 22,491 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,758 shares during the period. 53.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Communications Systems, Inc engages in the provision of network infrastructure and services for global deployments of enterprise and industrial networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Software, Services and Support, and Other. Electronics and Software segment designs, develops, and sells Intelligent Edge solutions that provide connectivity and power through Power over Ethernet (PoE) products and actionable intelligence to end devices in an Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem through embedded and cloud-based management software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Communications Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Communications Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.