Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
NASDAQ HWBK opened at $26.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.29 million, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.87. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 12-month low of $20.85 and a 12-month high of $27.46.
Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.78 million during the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 16.22%.
About Hawthorn Bancshares (Get Rating)
Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.
