Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ HWBK opened at $26.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.29 million, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.87. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 12-month low of $20.85 and a 12-month high of $27.46.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.78 million during the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 16.22%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 149.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 27.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 13,886.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 15.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

