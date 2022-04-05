FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of FirstService from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of FirstService in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James set a $200.00 price objective on shares of FirstService and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $182.50.

Get FirstService alerts:

Shares of FSV opened at $145.32 on Friday. FirstService has a 1-year low of $130.56 and a 1-year high of $202.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 47.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.24.

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Rating ) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. FirstService had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 18.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that FirstService will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2025 per share. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. FirstService’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSV. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in FirstService during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstService by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in FirstService by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in FirstService during the third quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FirstService during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FirstService (Get Rating)

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.