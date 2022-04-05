Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU) versus Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Head-To-Head Review

Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Get Rating) and Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.8% of Universal Security Instruments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.4% of Taitron Components shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.7% of Universal Security Instruments shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.2% of Taitron Components shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Universal Security Instruments and Taitron Components, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Security Instruments 0 0 0 0 N/A Taitron Components 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Universal Security Instruments and Taitron Components’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Security Instruments -1.64% -6.24% -3.43% Taitron Components 23.26% 14.43% 12.84%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Universal Security Instruments and Taitron Components’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Security Instruments $17.52 million 0.54 $270,000.00 ($0.11) -37.00 Taitron Components $8.64 million 2.63 $2.01 million $0.39 9.95

Taitron Components has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Universal Security Instruments. Universal Security Instruments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taitron Components, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Universal Security Instruments has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taitron Components has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Taitron Components beats Universal Security Instruments on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Universal Security Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. designs and markets a variety of safety products consisting primarily of smoke alarms, carbon monoxide alarms and related products. Most products require minimal installation and are designed for installation by the consumer without professional assistance, and are sold through retail stores. The company also markets products to the electrical distribution trade through its wholly-owned subsidiary, USI Electric, Inc. It was founded by Stephen C. Knepper and Michael L. Kovens in 1969 and is headquartered in Owings Mills, MD.

Taitron Components Company Profile (Get Rating)

Taitron Components, Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of original designed and manufactured products and electronic components. It also offers discrete semiconductors and commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, and value-added engineering and turnkey services. The company was founded by Stewart Wang and Tzu Sheng Ku in 1989 and is headquartered in Valencia, CA.

