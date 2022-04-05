StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.
GLMD opened at $1.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.09. The firm has a market cap of $43.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.95. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $4.08. The company has a current ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD)
- GameStop: Potential New Share Price, Same Meme Stock
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.