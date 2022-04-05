StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

GLMD opened at $1.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.09. The firm has a market cap of $43.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.95. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $4.08. The company has a current ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLMD. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 229,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 21,775 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 7,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 13.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.

