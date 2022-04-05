Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

HALL has been the subject of several other reports. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Hallmark Financial Services from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Get Hallmark Financial Services alerts:

Shares of HALL stock opened at $3.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1-year low of $3.27 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.94.

Hallmark Financial Services ( NASDAQ:HALL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.15). Hallmark Financial Services had a return on equity of 0.94% and a net margin of 2.38%. Equities research analysts predict that Hallmark Financial Services will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 160,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto, excess and surplus (E&S) casualty, E&S property, professional liability, and aerospace and programs business units.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.