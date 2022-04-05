Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
HALL has been the subject of several other reports. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Hallmark Financial Services from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.
Shares of HALL stock opened at $3.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1-year low of $3.27 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.94.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 160,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.36% of the company’s stock.
Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto, excess and surplus (E&S) casualty, E&S property, professional liability, and aerospace and programs business units.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hallmark Financial Services (HALL)
- GameStop: Potential New Share Price, Same Meme Stock
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.