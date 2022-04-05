Financial Comparison: KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) and Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) and Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Whitestone REIT has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. Whitestone REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust pays out 78.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Whitestone REIT pays out 165.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Whitestone REIT has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and Whitestone REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KKR Real Estate Finance Trust $165.51 million 7.69 $137.18 million $2.20 9.41 Whitestone REIT $125.36 million 5.19 $12.05 million $0.26 50.96

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Whitestone REIT. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Whitestone REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and Whitestone REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KKR Real Estate Finance Trust 0 0 4 0 3.00 Whitestone REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust currently has a consensus target price of $22.38, suggesting a potential upside of 8.04%. Whitestone REIT has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.89%. Given KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe KKR Real Estate Finance Trust is more favorable than Whitestone REIT.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.9% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.9% of Whitestone REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Whitestone REIT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and Whitestone REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KKR Real Estate Finance Trust 54.19% 8.53% 1.79% Whitestone REIT 9.61% 2.73% 0.96%

Summary

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust beats Whitestone REIT on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (Get Rating)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc., a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Whitestone REIT (Get Rating)

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences. Whitestone is a monthly dividend paying stock and has consistently paid dividends for over 15 years. Whitestone's strong, balanced and managed capital structure provides stability and flexibility for growth and positions Whitestone to perform well through economic cycles.

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.