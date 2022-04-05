$2.10 Billion in Sales Expected for CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) to post sales of $2.10 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for CommScope’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.12 billion. CommScope reported sales of $2.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CommScope will report full year sales of $8.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.70 billion to $9.14 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $9.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.01 billion to $9.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CommScope.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.21. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 3,196.61% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. CommScope’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COMM. Northland Securities downgraded CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CommScope in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered CommScope from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.45.

In related news, Director Derrick A. Roman acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $74,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy T. Yates acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $50,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $251,500 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COMM. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in CommScope in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,352,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in CommScope by 1,801.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,993,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836,141 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CommScope by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,160,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,706 shares during the period. FPR Partners LLC grew its stake in CommScope by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 19,473,018 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,000 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in CommScope in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,925,000. 87.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COMM opened at $7.72 on Tuesday. CommScope has a one year low of $6.67 and a one year high of $22.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -3.03, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.29.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

