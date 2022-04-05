Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Old Second Bancorp Inc.’s full service banking businesses include the customary consumer and commercial products and services which banks provide. The following services are included: demand, savings, time deposit, individual retirement and Keogh deposit accounts; commercial, industrial, consumer and real estate lending, including installment loans, student loans, farm loans, lines of credit and overdraft checking; safe deposit operations; trust services; and an extensive variety of additional services tailored to the needs of individual customers. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on OSBC. StockNews.com began coverage on Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised Old Second Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ OSBC opened at $14.30 on Friday. Old Second Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.79 million, a PE ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.15.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $39.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.07 million. Equities research analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

In other news, Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $65,894.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 49,812.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 90.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 113.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

