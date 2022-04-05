Redbox Entertainment (NASDAQ:RDBX) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redbox Entertainment (NASDAQ:RDBX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Redbox is an entertainment company. It offer digital streaming service which provides both ad supported and paid movies from Hollywood studios and content partners, as well as channels of free ad supported streaming television. Redbox, formerly known as Seaport Global Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Redbox Entertainment alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RDBX. UBS Group decreased their target price on Redbox Entertainment from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. B. Riley decreased their target price on Redbox Entertainment from $35.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Redbox Entertainment from $18.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Redbox Entertainment from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of 12.80.

NASDAQ:RDBX opened at 2.26 on Friday. Redbox Entertainment has a 1 year low of 1.61 and a 1 year high of 27.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 2.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redbox Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redbox Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Redbox Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redbox Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redbox Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. 55.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redbox Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Redbox Entertainment Inc operates a network of self-service kiosks in the United States. It operates a network of approximately 40,000 self-service kiosks, where consumers could rent or purchase new-release DVDs and Blu-ray Discs. The company provides installation, merchandising, and break-fix services to other kiosk businesses.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Redbox Entertainment (RDBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Redbox Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redbox Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.