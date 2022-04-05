Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Westlake from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Westlake from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Westlake from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Westlake from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Westlake from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.00.

Get Westlake alerts:

WLK opened at $121.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.29. Westlake has a 12 month low of $78.06 and a 12 month high of $127.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 17.11%. Westlake’s revenue was up 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Westlake will post 16.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.64%.

In other news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 6,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.35, for a total value of $748,711.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.39, for a total value of $111,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,090 shares of company stock valued at $4,720,673. Company insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Westlake in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

About Westlake (Get Rating)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.