Zacks Investment Research Lowers Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “INTREPID POTASH, Inc. is the largest producer of potash in the U.S. and is dedicated to the production and marketing of potash and langbeinite, another mineral containing potassium. Intrepid owns five active potash production facilities — three in New Mexico and two in Utah “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IPI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intrepid Potash in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Intrepid Potash from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Intrepid Potash from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.25.

Shares of IPI opened at $83.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.63 and a 200-day moving average of $47.84. Intrepid Potash has a 52 week low of $22.82 and a 52 week high of $93.87.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.56). Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 92.42% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $64.04 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intrepid Potash will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Intrepid Potash declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 7th that permits the company to repurchase $35.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Intrepid Potash news, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $464,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert E. Baldridge sold 16,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $1,040,770.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,956 shares of company stock worth $9,881,704 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the 4th quarter valued at $1,320,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Intrepid Potash by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 969,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,427,000 after buying an additional 78,602 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Intrepid Potash by 576.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 15,772 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 134,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,749,000 after purchasing an additional 43,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter worth $552,000. Institutional investors own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

