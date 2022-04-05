RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on RLJ. Zacks Investment Research raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

NYSE RLJ opened at $14.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.90. RLJ Lodging Trust has a one year low of $11.92 and a one year high of $16.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

RLJ Lodging Trust ( NYSE:RLJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $238.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.24 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 14.23% and a negative net margin of 38.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 161.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.99%.

In other news, Director Nathaniel A. Davis sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $576,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

