Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of MBT opened at $5.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.81. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 12-month low of $5.34 and a 12-month high of $10.07.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock ( NYSE:MBT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 340.18% and a net margin of 11.86%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 27,207 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 37,819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 5,424 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,848,697 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $173,697,000 after buying an additional 640,814 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,746,151 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $21,831,000 after purchasing an additional 29,694 shares during the period. 21.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

