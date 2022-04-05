Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wintrust Financial Corporation is a bank holding company which provides banking services, trust and investment services, commercial insurance premium financing, short-term accounts receivable financing, and certain administrative services. They provide community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services through their subsidiaries, Lake Forest Bank & Trust Company, Hinsdale Bank & Trust Company, North Shore Community Bank & Trust Company, Libertyville Bank & Trust Company, Barrington Bank & Trust Company, Crystal Lake Bank & Trust Company, and Northbrook Bank & Trust Company. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WTFC. Wedbush upped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Wintrust Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.50.

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $91.88 on Friday. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $65.66 and a 12 month high of $105.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.33.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $429.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.42 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.04%. Wintrust Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.92%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,615,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,317,000 after buying an additional 75,092 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,649,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,928,000 after buying an additional 69,751 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,509,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,877,000 after buying an additional 111,076 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 543.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,016,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,111,000 after buying an additional 1,702,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 7.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 824,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,243,000 after buying an additional 54,799 shares during the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

