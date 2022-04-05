Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Stephens from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

HTLD has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Heartland Express from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Heartland Express from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Heartland Express from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Heartland Express from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.60.

Heartland Express stock opened at $13.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.83. Heartland Express has a fifty-two week low of $12.97 and a fifty-two week high of $20.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.54.

Heartland Express ( NASDAQ:HTLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Heartland Express had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $148.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Heartland Express’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Heartland Express will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is presently 8.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Heartland Express by 195.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Heartland Express by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Heartland Express by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Heartland Express in the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Heartland Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

