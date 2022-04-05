Zacks Investment Research Lowers Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) to Hold

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kaleido Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage healthcare company. It focuses on leveraging the potential of the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health. The Company’s product candidates are Microbiome Metabolic Therapies(TM), which are designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome by driving the function and distribution of the organ’s existing microbes. Kaleido Biosciences Inc. is based in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Chardan Capital lowered Kaleido Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $1.70 in a research note on Monday.

Shares of KLDO opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of -0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.09. Kaleido Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $9.47.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLDO. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Kaleido Biosciences by 1,291.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 12,086 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Kaleido Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Kaleido Biosciences by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. 81.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

