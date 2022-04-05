Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Orchard Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Orchard Therapeutics from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Cowen lowered Orchard Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.25.
NASDAQ:ORTX opened at $0.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.38. Orchard Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a current ratio of 6.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.15.
Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orchard Therapeutics (ORTX)
- GameStop: Potential New Share Price, Same Meme Stock
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.