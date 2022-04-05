Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Orchard Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Orchard Therapeutics from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Cowen lowered Orchard Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.25.

NASDAQ:ORTX opened at $0.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.38. Orchard Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a current ratio of 6.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 9,867.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 13,124 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 65.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 13,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 41,997 shares during the last quarter. 58.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

