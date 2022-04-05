Head to Head Review: LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) and 17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ)

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ – Get Rating) and LAIX (NYSE:LAIX – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for 17 Education & Technology Group and LAIX, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 17 Education & Technology Group 2 1 0 0 1.33 LAIX 0 0 0 0 N/A

17 Education & Technology Group presently has a consensus price target of $16.60, indicating a potential upside of 488.65%. Given 17 Education & Technology Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe 17 Education & Technology Group is more favorable than LAIX.

Risk and Volatility

17 Education & Technology Group has a beta of -0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 178% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LAIX has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.2% of LAIX shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 17 Education & Technology Group and LAIX’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 17 Education & Technology Group $342.80 million 0.41 -$4.01 million ($4.64) -0.61 LAIX $149.06 million 0.09 -$60.51 million ($3.36) -1.14

17 Education & Technology Group has higher revenue and earnings than LAIX. LAIX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 17 Education & Technology Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares 17 Education & Technology Group and LAIX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 17 Education & Technology Group -65.59% -119.59% -55.98% LAIX N/A N/A N/A

Summary

LAIX beats 17 Education & Technology Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

17 Education & Technology Group Company Profile

17 Education & Technology Group Inc., an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. It also offers online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services on development of course syllabi and content and adaptation for live classes areas. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

LAIX Company Profile

LAIX, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of artificial intelligence business. It creates and delivers products and services to popularize english learning. The firm also utilizes cutting-edge deep learning and adaptive learning technologies, big data, well-established education pedagogies, and the mobile Internet. The company was founded by Yi Wang, Zheren Hu and Hui Lin in September 2012 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

