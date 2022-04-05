$82.59 Million in Sales Expected for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) will post $82.59 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $79.86 million and the highest is $83.96 million. Main Street Capital posted sales of $62.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full-year sales of $340.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $333.99 million to $346.62 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $369.07 million, with estimates ranging from $358.41 million to $378.33 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Main Street Capital.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $82.17 million for the quarter. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 114.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAIN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Main Street Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.83.

Shares of MAIN opened at $42.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Main Street Capital has a 1-year low of $37.91 and a 1-year high of $47.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.23.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 53.86%.

In other news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $2,157,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Earl Jackson bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.22 per share, for a total transaction of $75,996.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,010 shares of company stock worth $6,403,425. 4.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAIN. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 516.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 185,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,619,000 after purchasing an additional 155,303 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,432,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 234.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 179,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,375,000 after purchasing an additional 125,787 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 235,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,580,000 after purchasing an additional 113,098 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,613,000 after purchasing an additional 109,719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.84% of the company’s stock.

About Main Street Capital (Get Rating)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Main Street Capital (MAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.