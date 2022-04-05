Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) vs. Net Medical Xpress Solutions (OTCMKTS:NMXS) Financial Contrast

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) and Net Medical Xpress Solutions (OTCMKTS:NMXS – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.0% of Porch Group shares are held by institutional investors. 19.2% of Porch Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Porch Group and Net Medical Xpress Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Porch Group -56.68% -40.77% -10.19% Net Medical Xpress Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Porch Group and Net Medical Xpress Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Porch Group 0 0 11 0 3.00 Net Medical Xpress Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Porch Group currently has a consensus target price of $21.23, indicating a potential upside of 189.99%. Given Porch Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Porch Group is more favorable than Net Medical Xpress Solutions.

Volatility & Risk

Porch Group has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Net Medical Xpress Solutions has a beta of -0.44, suggesting that its share price is 144% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Porch Group and Net Medical Xpress Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Porch Group $192.43 million 3.73 -$106.61 million ($1.26) -5.81 Net Medical Xpress Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Net Medical Xpress Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Porch Group.

Summary

Porch Group beats Net Medical Xpress Solutions on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Porch Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Porch Group, Inc. operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services. It also connects consumers with home services companies and offers a full range of products and services where homeowners compare and buy home insurance policies; arrange for various services in connection with their move, from labor to load or unload a truck to full-service, long-distance moving services; discover and install home automation and security systems; compare internet and television options for their home; book small handyman jobs at fixed, upfront prices; and compare bids from home improvement professionals who can complete bigger jobs. In addition, the company provides property and casualty, home, auto, flood, and umbrella insurance products; and contractor services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Net Medical Xpress Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Net Medical Xpress Solutions, Inc. provides telemedicine solutions for hospitals, nursing homes, specialty hospitals, and other medical facilities. It provides services in the areas, such as teleneurology, teleneurosurgery, telecardiology, teleorthopedics, telewoundcare, and telenephrology. The company offers a Telemed telemedicine platform, a system used to build a customized telemedicine management system for clients; digital paper, development engine, single pane of glass software, FDA cleared image viewers, and integration connectivity with approximately 43 hospitals based EMR systems; and telemedicine video conferencing equipment and USB clinical tools. It also provides physicians; administrative services, such as credentialing, program management, and call center management; and integration services, including electronic prescription software, prior authorization software, laboratory and malpractice insurance, large scale provider scheduling, medical translation, and rounding services. In addition, the company offers staffing and recruiting services, and diagnostic and clinical services, as well as amazon cloud services. The company was formerly known as New Mexico Software, Inc. and changed its name to Net Medical Xpress Solutions, Inc. in January 2013. Net Medical Xpress Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

