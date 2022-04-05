Zacks: Brokerages Expect Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.63 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) will report $57.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Grid Dynamics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $56.00 million and the highest is $58.50 million. Grid Dynamics posted sales of $39.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will report full year sales of $241.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $230.00 million to $247.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $315.81 million, with estimates ranging from $314.21 million to $317.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Grid Dynamics.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $66.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Grid Dynamics’s revenue was up 120.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GDYN. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Grid Dynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Grid Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grid Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.94.

In related news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $101,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric Benhamou bought 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $255,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 120.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Grid Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Grid Dynamics in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in Grid Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Grid Dynamics by 161.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

GDYN stock opened at $14.61 on Tuesday. Grid Dynamics has a 1 year low of $9.09 and a 1 year high of $42.81. The company has a market cap of $976.69 million, a P/E ratio of -112.38 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.49 and a 200 day moving average of $27.60.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

