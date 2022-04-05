Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX) Given New $8.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Renalytix in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Renalytix in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Get Renalytix alerts:

Renalytix stock opened at $7.01 on Friday. Renalytix has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $35.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.01. The stock has a market cap of $253.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 1.54.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Renalytix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,983,000. Philosophy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Renalytix in the 4th quarter valued at $4,914,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Renalytix by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 190,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP acquired a new position in Renalytix in the 4th quarter valued at $2,786,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its stake in Renalytix by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 163,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 11,938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.72% of the company’s stock.

Renalytix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Renalytix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renalytix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.