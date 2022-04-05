1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $52.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “1ST SOURCE CORP.is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. The bank offers a broad range of commercial banking, personal banking and trust services. In addition, 1st Source Bank provides highly specialized financing services for: automobile fleets in the rental and leasing industries; privately-held used aircraft; heavy duty trucks and construction equipment.These services are marketed nationwide. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on 1st Source in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

1st Source stock opened at $45.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.66. 1st Source has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $52.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $83.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.30 million. 1st Source had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 33.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that 1st Source will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. 1st Source’s payout ratio is 26.44%.

In other 1st Source news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.69 per share, with a total value of $48,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 19.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of 1st Source in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of 1st Source by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of 1st Source in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of 1st Source by 3,058.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of 1st Source by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 1st Source (Get Rating)

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

