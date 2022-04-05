Wells Fargo & Company Trims Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Target Price to $86.00

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visteon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Visteon from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Visteon from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Visteon from $156.00 to $138.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visteon presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $125.70.

Shares of Visteon stock opened at $106.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.27. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.84 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.67. Visteon has a 12-month low of $91.59 and a 12-month high of $134.57.

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $1.58. Visteon had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visteon will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Visteon by 56.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 16,646 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Visteon by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Visteon by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 329,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,836,000 after acquiring an additional 9,668 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Visteon by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,766,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

