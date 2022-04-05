Stephens Downgrades Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) to Equal Weight

Stephens lowered shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $47.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $56.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WERN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Werner Enterprises from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.67.

NASDAQ:WERN opened at $37.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.35. Werner Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $37.10 and a fifty-two week high of $49.76.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $765.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.09 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 18.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $27,146,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 669,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,898,000 after purchasing an additional 184,768 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 210,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,038,000 after purchasing an additional 103,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

