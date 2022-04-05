BTIG Research Cuts Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Price Target to $10.00

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by BTIG Research from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sharecare from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday.
SHCR stock opened at $2.62 on Friday. Sharecare has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $10.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.08.
Sharecare Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.
