BTIG Research Cuts Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Price Target to $10.00

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by BTIG Research from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sharecare from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday.

SHCR stock opened at $2.62 on Friday. Sharecare has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $10.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Sharecare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sharecare in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Sharecare in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sharecare during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sharecare during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.57% of the company’s stock.

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.

