Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $15.97

Shares of Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.97 and traded as low as $14.93. Kirin shares last traded at $15.06, with a volume of 106,192 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KNBWY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirin from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Kirin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.38.

Kirin Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of beverages and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Japan Beer and Spirits, Japan Non-Alcoholic Beverages, Oceania Integrated Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, and Other. The Japan Beer and Spirits segment manufactures and sells beer, sparkling wine, Western liquor, and other alcoholic beverages through its subsidiary.

