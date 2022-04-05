LegalZoom.com (LZ) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ: LZ):

4/2/2022 – LegalZoom.com was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Legalzoom.com, Inc. provides legal services. The Company focuses on forming business, corporate changes, filings, business compliance, trademark, patent, copyright, taxes, licenses, permits, agreements and additional services. Legalzoom.com Inc. is based in Glendale, United States. “

3/24/2022 – LegalZoom.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2022 – LegalZoom.com had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $16.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/22/2022 – LegalZoom.com was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Legalzoom.com, Inc. provides legal services. The Company focuses on forming business, corporate changes, filings, business compliance, trademark, patent, copyright, taxes, licenses, permits, agreements and additional services. Legalzoom.com Inc. is based in Glendale, United States. “

3/14/2022 – LegalZoom.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $14.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – LegalZoom.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $32.00 to $17.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – LegalZoom.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $40.00 to $31.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – LegalZoom.com had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $35.00 to $31.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of LegalZoom.com stock opened at $14.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.69. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $40.94.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $142.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.70 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LegalZoom.com news, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 19,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $296,604.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Nicole Miller sold 5,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $84,766.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,673 shares of company stock valued at $927,946.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com in the fourth quarter worth $46,566,000. W Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com in the fourth quarter worth $30,836,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com in the fourth quarter worth $25,753,000. Hillman Co. purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com in the fourth quarter worth $19,847,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com in the fourth quarter worth $19,794,000. 51.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

