Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Stephens

Stephens cut shares of Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $25.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $30.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CVLG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covenant Logistics Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research cut Covenant Logistics Group from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Covenant Logistics Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.25.

NASDAQ CVLG opened at $20.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $339.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.54. Covenant Logistics Group has a 52 week low of $18.30 and a 52 week high of $34.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Covenant Logistics Group ( NASDAQ:CVLG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $294.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.00 million. Covenant Logistics Group had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 5.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Covenant Logistics Group will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Covenant Logistics Group’s payout ratio is 6.98%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Covenant Logistics Group in the third quarter worth $233,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Covenant Logistics Group in the third quarter worth $259,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 230,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Covenant Logistics Group in the third quarter worth $657,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 72,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. 50.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over non-routine routes.

