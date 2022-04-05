Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of CLWT stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.99. Euro Tech has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $3.81.

Get Euro Tech alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Euro Tech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,319 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.34% of Euro Tech worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 7.89% of the company’s stock.

Euro Tech Holdings Co Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of water treatment equipment. It operates through the Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering business segments. The Trading and Manufacturing segment offers laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits, and power generation equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Euro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.