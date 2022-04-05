StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.

Shares of BSQUARE stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. BSQUARE has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $8.20. The stock has a market cap of $35.55 million, a P/E ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day moving average is $1.90.

Get BSQUARE alerts:

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative return on equity of 9.36% and a negative net margin of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $9.08 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in BSQUARE in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BSQUARE in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in BSQUARE in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in BSQUARE in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BSQUARE in the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

About BSQUARE (Get Rating)

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. It offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and in-vehicle telematics and entertainment devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BSQUARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSQUARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.