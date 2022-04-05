StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.
Blueknight Energy Partners stock opened at $3.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.22 million, a PE ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.12. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $4.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.35.
Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Blueknight Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 95.77%. The company had revenue of $30.24 million during the quarter.
About Blueknight Energy Partners (Get Rating)
BlueKnight Energy Partners LP engages in the operation of independent asphalt facilities. It provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt. The company was founded on February 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.
