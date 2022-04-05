StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Blueknight Energy Partners stock opened at $3.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.22 million, a PE ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.12. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $4.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.35.

Get Blueknight Energy Partners alerts:

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Blueknight Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 95.77%. The company had revenue of $30.24 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DG Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners by 6.7% during the third quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 3,191,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,735,000 after purchasing an additional 201,758 shares during the period. Zazove Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 3.3% during the third quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 2,402,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,328,000 after buying an additional 77,054 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Blueknight Energy Partners by 43.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,086,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 326,441 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Blueknight Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $2,542,000. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 9.0% in the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 762,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 62,672 shares during the period. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blueknight Energy Partners (Get Rating)

BlueKnight Energy Partners LP engages in the operation of independent asphalt facilities. It provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt. The company was founded on February 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.