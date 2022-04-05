First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMBI opened at $21.51 on Friday. First Midwest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.41 and a 1 year high of $24.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

First Midwest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FMBI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $183.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 849.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,611,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,321,000 after buying an additional 9,493,513 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $32,819,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 7.1% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,829,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,870,000 after buying an additional 715,397 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 114.5% during the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 1,083,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,591,000 after buying an additional 578,245 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 1,217.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 584,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,116,000 after purchasing an additional 540,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

