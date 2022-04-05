Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $54.05

Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.05 and traded as high as $57.39. Metro shares last traded at $57.22, with a volume of 2,636 shares changing hands.

MTRAF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Metro from C$71.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Metro from C$73.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.17.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

