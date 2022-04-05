Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.86

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.86 and traded as high as C$5.05. Plaza Retail REIT shares last traded at C$4.98, with a volume of 37,112 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. CIBC increased their price objective on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Plaza Retail REIT from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$5.00 to C$5.65 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.55. The firm has a market cap of C$507.04 million and a P/E ratio of 5.15.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $0.0233 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. Plaza Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.95%.

Plaza Retail REIT Company Profile (TSE:PLZ.UN)

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

