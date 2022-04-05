Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Verra Mobility from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.20.

Shares of NASDAQ VRRM opened at $15.59 on Friday. Verra Mobility has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $18.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 155.90 and a beta of 1.31.

In related news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Verra Mobility by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 130,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 13,360 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 548,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,264,000 after buying an additional 148,352 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 475,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,173,000 after buying an additional 93,419 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 150,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 7,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility during the 3rd quarter worth about $592,000. 94.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

