Wayfair (NYSE:W) Downgraded by Barclays to Underweight

Barclays cut shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $103.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on W. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of Wayfair from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Wayfair from $370.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Wayfair from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $265.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $211.25.

Wayfair stock opened at $116.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of -85.17 and a beta of 2.82. Wayfair has a 12-month low of $100.57 and a 12-month high of $343.80.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.22). Wayfair had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wayfair will post -6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $846,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total value of $150,080.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,440 shares of company stock valued at $2,434,889 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 227.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Wayfair in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

